Mary Ethel (Bugbee) Anderson
Fort Collins - On September 10th 2020, a very special lady left this world. Mary Ethel (Bugbee) Anderson, 91, was born to Alfhild Boquist and George Bugbee on June 16, 1929. She was the second of three children born to the couple and a bright light preceding what would eventually be a dark time in our country's history. As the daughter of a farmer in northern Minnesota, she never experienced the hunger of the Depression and grew up loving the life that small town rural America could offer. Farm life, however, was not her destiny. She became a nurse and married her high school sweetheart, Rodney Anderson, who survives her, moved to Colorado and traveled the world, exploring all 7 continents. Together they had 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Mary and Rod were married for nearly 70 years but their history goes back to First Grade in the same small elementary school in Carlton, Minnesota. Mom was an avid bridge player and an exceptional person, the focal point and glue of our extended family, and probably the purest soul we have ever known. Her passing leaves a gigantic hole in our family but also a deep gratitude that her suffering, although intense in the end, was of relatively short duration. A private memorial service is planned, but for those who wish to view the memorial service online, an announcement can be found on www.allnuttftcollins.com
. Family requests any donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Fort Collins, or pick a charity, cause or event, and give selflessly as our mother would have done, and remember her when you do the next good deed.