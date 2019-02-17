Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish
Windsor, CO
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish
Windsor, CO
Inurnment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Denver, CO
More Obituaries for Mary Caflisch
Mary Jane Caflisch

Mary Jane Caflisch


Mary Jane Caflisch Obituary
