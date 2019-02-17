|
Mary Jane Caflisch
Windsor - Mary Jane Caflisch of Windsor. 5/23/1937-2/12/2019. Viewing Feb. 19, 2019, Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland from 5-7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial Feb. 20, 2019, 1:00pm with viewing 1 hour prior at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish in Windsor. Cremation following services. Inurnment Feb. 22, 2019, 10:15am, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019