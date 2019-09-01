|
Mary Joan Williams
Fort Collins - Mary Joan Williams, 66, of Fort Collins died August 20, 2019. Born in Ephraim, Utah, April 21, 1953, Joan was a graduate of the Poudre High School class of 1971. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Colorado State University in Construction Management. Proudly served 15 years in the US Army in the civil engineering corps and was stationed in many locations including Germany, Korea, Turkey and Iraq. Joan was an avid CSU sports fan and a proud member of the Ram community. Preceded in death by her father James J Williams, mother Mary Williams and brother Robert J Williams. Survived by her sister, Carol Williams of Philadelphia. Friends and family will be invited to gather in a celebration of Joan's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the James J Williams Scholarship Fund benefiting Colorado State basketball, c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry, A-1, Fort Collins, CO, 80524.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 1, 2019