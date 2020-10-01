1/1
Mary S. Shoop
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary S. Shoop

Fort Collins - Mary Edna Sabin Shoop 1929-2020

Honorary matriarch to many of her neighbors in midtown and across the country, Marymom, a marvelous woman with incredible tenacity.

She grew up with her brother Sam on their parents'— Esther and Herbert Sabin's— Wyoming homestead ranch; attending the one- room country school and driving tractors over the hay fields. After graduating from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelors in Education, Mary moved independently to the West Coast where she taught public school.

In 1955 she married Naval Lieutenant Marvin Shoop and moved back to the Great Plains to support Marvin's rangeland research and PhD pursuit. Mary continued to teach in Oklahoma and earned Remedial Reading Instruction credentials at CSU while raising four kids.

Marymom opened her home to senior dogs and elderly relatives as well as traveling friends, grandkids, and more. She was a fantastic hostess and a sympathetic listener. Roses, peonies, and an abundance of wildflowers bloomed in her gardens with squirrel-supplied sunflowers scattered throughout. Summers were punctuated with impromptu margaritas on the deck and always a grand production or two. She was a positive influence for dozens of individuals throughout several generations.

Mary loved outdoor parties, mysteries, sand paintings, and feeding any neighborhood cats who might stop by. She is survived by her son Greg Shoop, her daughters Valri Bauer, Jeri Shoop, and DeeDee Sabin, seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and her lifelong barbecue friends Denise Schmidt, Dick Speer, and Matt Battiato.

Mary had looked forward to participating in the upcoming election and hoped that everyone who could vote would do so.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohlender Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved