MaryAnn "Mary" Dudash
MaryAnn Margaret Duckett was born August 8, 1942 in Rochester, New York. Her parents were Mary Jastrob and Peter Duckett. She attended and graduated first in her class from Nazareth Academy High School in June of 1960.
After working at Xerox in Rochester for a time, she married Joseph Anthony Dudash on May 21, 1963. They made their home in the Rochester area before moving to Colorado in June of 1972.
She was a thoughtful and kind-hearted lady who loved animals and being in the mountains. She spent much of her working career (20+ years) at Teledyne Water Pik in Fort Collins. After retiring, she volunteered at the Poudre Valley Hospital Thrift Store. She also enjoyed bowling and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Joseph W. Dudash of Fort Collins; daughter Deborah Hayes of Wellington; and her three grandchildren Derek, Jessica and Jennifer. She will be greatly missed by her family and the many friends she made throughout her life.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020