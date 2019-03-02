|
Matilda A. Martinez-Maxwell
Windsor - Matilda A. Martinez-Maxwell, 88, passed away Feb. 25, 2019, at home in Windsor. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 8 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor. Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with a reception at the church afterwards. Internment will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 11, at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. Full obituary can be found at www.marksfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019