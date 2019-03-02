Services
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Windsor, CO
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Windsor, CO
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Fort Collins, CO
Windsor - Matilda A. Martinez-Maxwell, 88, passed away Feb. 25, 2019, at home in Windsor. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 8 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor. Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with a reception at the church afterwards. Internment will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 11, at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. Full obituary can be found at www.marksfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
