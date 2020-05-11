Services
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Fort Collins - Matthew Kempf, 51 of Ft. Collins, CO. passed away of natural causes. He will be greatly missed by his kids Amelia and Finn. He is survived by parents Al and Kathy; siblings Gary (Cathy), David (Michelle) and Kris; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, especially Kannon, Gina, Stacey, Kevin and Chris. Memorials preferred to the Matthew Kempf Memorial Trust Fund for the kids, in c/o Gary Kempf, 30 101st Lane NW, Minneapolis, MN 55448. Private celebration of life to be held. Matt and Nugget are together again watching sunsets, to that we say, Amen brother. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 11 to May 17, 2020
