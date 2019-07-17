|
|
Matthew Spates
Fort Collins - Matthew Spates, 26, of Fort Collins CO. died Friday July 5th as a result of a rafting accident. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service followed by a time of sharing beginning at 7:00 PM Thursday at the Will Funeral Chapel. Matt is survived by his parents Pete and Liz of Mitchell; his sisters Hannah Spates (Robbie Miiller) of Ethan SD and Emily Spates (Levi Olson) of Mitchell SD; his partner Rain LeSage Fort Collins, CO.; Rain's parents Bill Bethurum and Grace LeSage and sisters Tess and Sage Faucette all of Fort Collins, CO; maternal grandfather Stan Blasey Benson, many Aunts and Uncles and numerous cousins. He was proceeded in death by his Paternal Grandfather and Grandmother Ken and Jean Spates and Paternal Grandmother Marianne Blasey all of Benson, MN. For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 17 to July 21, 2019