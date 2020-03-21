|
|
Maurine K. Linse
Her journey began October 23, 1939 in Gordon, Nebraska.
Maurine graduated Kadoka High School in 1957. She married her first husband, Paul Howard, in September, 1957. They moved often, following his work in tire services for the mines through South Dakota and Wyoming. They had 3 children; Brad Howard, Terri Robinson (Howard), and Kenneth Howard. From hosting preschool to penuckle in her home, Maurine kept herself busy by being a good friend and supporting the other mine camp moms.
In 1977 she married Gary A. Linse. Together they extended the family with the addition of Gary's 2 daughters, Kerrie Hawkes (Linse) and Kathy Garrity (Linse). They lived in Scottsbluff, NE and Rapid City, SD before finally settling in the front range of Colorado, where they enjoyed the city life and entertaining their growing family.
In their 33 years together, they loved to travel and made it to every state in the continental US.
Always ready to hit the road when anyone needed or wanted something, Maurine was the queen of entertainment and didn't miss a monument, shopping center, casino or amusement park with plenty of snack stops along the way.
She leaves behind children; Brad Howard of Texas, Kenneth Howard of Michigan, Terri Robinson (Howard) of Wyoming, Karrie Hawkes (Linse) of Colorado, Kathie Garrity (Linse) of Connecticut, sisters; Beth Bilka of South Dakota, Joanne Eiesland of South Dakota, Karen Rodgers of Wyoming, Arvella Kimball of South Dakota, Janet Wilde of Washington, and her favorite people; 8 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Maurine went to join Gary, who had been patiently waiting as usual, on March 18, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her mom LaVerna Brown Embree, her dad Bert Embree, and brother Nordean Embree.
She will be remembered by her adventurous spirit. Never one to follow the ordinary, she is still keeping us on our toes as we navigate arrangements in the midst of social distancing.
Information about services and on-line memory book can be found at: bustardcares.com
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, for recognition of their incredible friendship and end of life care.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020