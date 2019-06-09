Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Keetch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Keetch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Max Keetch Obituary
Max Keetch

Fort Collins - On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Max Keetch passed away at home surrounded by his family. Max will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Rita, and his children Steven and Dianna.

Max was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, a Forester with the U.S. Forest Service, and a loving and devoted husband and father.

To honor his life and his devotion to the natural world, memorial donations may be made to The Max Keetch Memorial Fund at The Nature Conservancy (1-800-628-6860).

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now