Max Keetch
Fort Collins - On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Max Keetch passed away at home surrounded by his family. Max will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Rita, and his children Steven and Dianna.
Max was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, a Forester with the U.S. Forest Service, and a loving and devoted husband and father.
To honor his life and his devotion to the natural world, memorial donations may be made to The Max Keetch Memorial Fund at The Nature Conservancy (1-800-628-6860).
Published in The Coloradoan on June 9, 2019