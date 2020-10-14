Maxine Harp Britton



Fort Collins - Maxine Harp Britton, 94, died at home in Fort Collins, Colorado on October 6, 2020, due to complications from dementia. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on April 28, 1926, at the home of her mother's step-sister, who was a nurse. She was the only child of Edgar G. and Bettye Jane Harp.



She grew up on the family farm near Abernathy, Texas and attended elementary and high school there, graduating in 1943. She enrolled that fall in Texas Technological College, Lubbock (now Texas Tech University), where she obtained a B.S. degree in Home Economics, majoring in Foods and Nutrition; belonged to Las Vivaraches social club; and was valedictorian of the class of 1947. She then obtained a Master's degree in Foods and Nutrition at Iowa State College (now University) in Ames.



She married Charles C. Britton in Abernathy on August 15, 1948; at her death, they had been married for 72 years. She met him on a "blind date" after being introduced by one of her high school classmates who had become Charles' roommate at Texas Tech. After a honeymoon in the Rocky Mountains, they both enrolled in graduate school at Iowa State.



They completed their studies in June 1950 and accepted faculty positions at Colorado A&M College (now CSU), which was the only college to offer them both jobs. She taught in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition in the College of Home Economics.



She decided to leave full-time teaching to start their family. Edward was born in 1955 and Joseph in 1960. During their childhood she taught as a substitute on the Home Economics faculty at CSU, and was active in Home Economists in Homemaking (HEIH, serving as president); the Mortar Board honor society; local Parent Teachers Associations; and the American Association of University Women (AAUW).



After the death of her father in 1954 she managed the family farm and gradually expanded the operation into other locations in Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado.



Following her husband's retirement from CSU in 1986, they together traveled extensively in the United States, often working to trace their respective family histories. They also visited Paris and London several times while their sons were living and working there with their families.



She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and enjoyed playing bridge in several bridge clubs. She loved music and in her youth was a talented pianist.



She is survived by her husband Charles; son Edward (Katherine Quainton) of Washington, D.C. and grandchildren Peter, Jill (Aaron Rice) and Matthew; and son Joseph (Karla Cavarra) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and grandson Nicolas. A family service was held at St. Luke's Church, followed by burial in Grand View Cemetery.









