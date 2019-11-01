|
Maxine Lopez
Greeley - Maxine Lopez, 80, of Greeley CO passed away October 23, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1939 in Fort Collins CO to Arthur and Della Mondragon.
On January 17, 1959 she married the love of her life Ricardo Lopez of Greeley who with family and Hospice/pathways staff lovingly cared for her at their home until her passing.
Her hobbies included reading, softball, volleyball and an avid golfer. She was a member and past president of the D.O.E.S. She was kind hearted, a happy spirit and a devoted wife and mother.
Thankful to have shared her life are her four children Jeanette (David) Lopez-Villa, Jennifer Lopez, Jill Lopez, and Ricardo(Kelly) Lopez II of Greeley. Nine grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Surviving siblings include Rose Perry, Arthur "Vic"(Sherry) Mondragon, Anita(Fred) Mondragon-Paoli and Rebecca(Terrence) O'Donnell. She is preceeded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, a sister-in-law, three nieces and two nephews.
The memorial service will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church 915 12th Street Greeley Co. Rosary starting at 9:00am with Mass following at 9:30. Reception immediately following at St. Peter's. Friends can leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com
