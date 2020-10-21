Maxine Phyllis (Matejka) Bowen



June 25, 1932 - October 25, 2020



Maxine Phyllis (Matejka) Bowen entered Heaven on October 15, 2020, only 10 weeks after her husband. She was surrounded by family in Fort Collins, CO. Maxine was born on June 25, 1932, in Pierre, SD to Leonard C, and Evelyn (Bowman) Matejka, and also welcomed home by big sister, Charlene. After spending her early years in SD, the family moved to Fort Collins. There, she grew up as a Lambkin at FCHS while her dad owned and operated Mack's Auto Supply.



Maxine met her future lifelong partner, Don, at a dance in Waverly. The couple was married on March 10, 1951, in Cheyenne, WY, and began their 69 year adventure together. In addition to raising three kids, Maxine worked outside of the home, sewed many of the girls' clothes from ruffled dresses to wedding dresses, and always served breakfast and dinner meals (as a family) around the dining room table. She laughed, encouraged, danced with Don for 50+ years, and was always ready for a shopping trip. Maxine loved drives, whether to spend time with family, to watch her grandchildren play sports, to enjoy a show in Branson, or just for a ride through the countryside.



She was a hard worker starting at Ladd's Covered Wagon, and on to Woodward Governor. She was also the assistant at the CSU forestry library, and then joined Don in the restaurant business in 1973. Maxine later worked at Fort Carson and for the SSA. She drove from Colorado Springs to Denver and back daily, and often followed this weekly commute with a trip to Gering, NE where she and Don owned/operated the Country Kitchen.



Maxine was a beautiful, independent woman with a bit of spice and outspokenness. She could always stretch a meal for drop-in guests. She loved having her "chicks" all together. She will be missed by her family, but has been reunited with her best friend.



Maxine is survived by her daughters, Kathy Lewis (Mark) of Windsor, CO, Paula Ford (Don) of Pagosa Springs, CO, and her son, Doug Bowen (Kathy) of Pagosa Springs, CO. She is also survived by her five grandkids and her thirteen great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store