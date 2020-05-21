|
|
Megan Baker
Fort Collins - Megan Louise Baker passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 56 from cancer. She is survived by her husband, John Bender, stepson Leo Bender of Fort Collins; stepdaughter Erin Bender of Haleiwa, HI; parents Byron and Margery Baker of Fort Collins; sister Patressa Pojar and brother Geoff Baker both of Fort Collins; and sister Kirsten Baker of the Denver area.
She is a graduate of University of Colorado with a master's degree from Purdue University.
Megan was a student and teacher of history. She taught for 28 years at the junior high and high school levels. She was a published poet and for 15 years sang with Sound Circle of Boulder.
She spent her life seeking equal justice and rights for all. For 20 years she supported the Southern Poverty Law Center. Charitable donations in her name can be made at the center, splcenter.org.
Megan was a pollinator of kindness and love for all that she met. She will be sorely missed. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share memories of Megan.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 21 to May 24, 2020