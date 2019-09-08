|
|
Melrena "Mel" A. Magee
Fort Collins -
Melrena "Mel" A. Magee, 71, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away September 2, 2019.
She was born May 11, 1948 to Jesse and Waurine Lyder in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Paola High School in 1965 and attended Pittsburg State University in Kansas for two years. She was united in marriage to Doyle Edward Magee on April 14, 1973 and they have resided in Colorado since 1995. Mel was an active member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins and enjoyed numerous hobbies. Mel is survived by her loving husband, Doyle; her brother, Larry Lyder; a nephew, Larry Lyder; and a niece, Christy Lyder.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at the Allnutt Drake Chapel in Fort Collins, CO. The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Fort Collins, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Safehouse, 421 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO. 80525 or you can call 970-530-2353 to make a donation. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 8, 2019