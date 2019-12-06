|
|
Melvin Saltz
Fort Collins - Mel Saltz, lover of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed quickly from Pancreatic Cancer at 83 years of age. Mel was born in 1936 to Herman and Helen who lived on a farm near Brighton, Colorado.
He developed a strong work ethic at a young age mowing lawns and checking at a grocery store. He was the youngest of four boys living in Denver until marriage. A graduate of Denver's West High School in 1955, he began an apprenticeship at Lakewood Glass Company. From there, he was drafted into the Army.
He married Lynda and had Steve, Shelly, Sheila, and Samuel. Together, they lived in Loveland, Fort Collins, and LaPorte. He worked at A and H Glass Company. He was in the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship, attended church activities, Optimist Club, and The Elks Club.
In 1975, Mel and Lynda were the proud owners of Ted's Place in LaPorte. They divorced in 1977.
He married Jean, mother of Mindy, Thom, Chuck and Jeannie. Soon after, they started Sunlight Glass Company. As a couple, they enjoyed camping, sailing, skiing, church activities, and friends.
In the late 1990's Jean and Mel moved from Loveland to Glacier View Meadows in Red Feather and then to forty acres in Deer Meadows. Mel enjoyed his horses, men's coffees, and Sunday night dinners at The Western Ridge. Together, Mel and Jean loved Morningstar Church and the friendships they developed.
Mel was blessed with twenty-eight grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Memorial Service, December 13,10:30AM, Timberline Church. Leave the family a condolence at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019