Resources
More Obituaries for Merenciano Sena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merenciano "Marty" Sena


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Merenciano "Marty" Sena Obituary
Merenciano "Marty" Sena

Fort Collins - Merenciano "Marty" Sena died of natural causes at PVH on Sept. 21, 2016.

He was born August 26, 1959 to Dan and Celina Sena.

He graduated from Ft. Collins High School June 5, 1968.

He farmed with his parents in the Ft. Collins area. They won the Larimer County Farm Family of the year in 1975. Later he owned and operated Sena Transportation until his retirement.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Rose Sena.

He is survived by several relatives and friends.

He was raised in the Catholic faith.

He never married.

May he fly with angels.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.