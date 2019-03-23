|
Merenciano "Marty" Sena
Fort Collins - Merenciano "Marty" Sena died of natural causes at PVH on Sept. 21, 2016.
He was born August 26, 1959 to Dan and Celina Sena.
He graduated from Ft. Collins High School June 5, 1968.
He farmed with his parents in the Ft. Collins area. They won the Larimer County Farm Family of the year in 1975. Later he owned and operated Sena Transportation until his retirement.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Rose Sena.
He is survived by several relatives and friends.
He was raised in the Catholic faith.
He never married.
May he fly with angels.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019