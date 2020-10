Michael Anthony DemmaFort Collins - Michael Anthony Demma, 79, Fort Collins passed away October 10, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint John XXIII University Parish. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice . A complete obituary can be viewed at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared with the family.