Michael Coffey
Michael Coffey

Fort Collins - Michael Coffey, 81, of Fort Collins passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jenness Coffey, his daughter and son-in-law, JoShell and Mustafa Koliva and his grandson Alperan Koliva of Upland, CA, and his sister Patty Gross and brother-in-law Dr. Henry Gross of Peoria, IL.

Mike worked as a Wildlife Biologist for the US Forest Service and the Navajo Indian Nation before joining the National Park Service. His NPS career started at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park where Mike was selected for the Natural Resource Management Trainee Program. He then moved to Lake Mead National Recreation Area. At the time of his retirement in 2006, Mike worked at the National Park Service's Natural Resource Program Center in Fort Collins where he assisted national parks across the US with wildlife management issues, exotic animal issues and wildlife capture techniques. He conducted numerous classes in aerial wildlife capture for various federal and state wildlife agencies.

Since his retirement on 46 acres north of Fort Collins, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and training with his three Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers.

At Mike's request there will be no service. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to leave a memory or condolence for the family.




Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
