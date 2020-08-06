1/
Michael Daniel Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Daniel Ryan

Sterling - Michael Daniel Ryan, 71, passed away on August 4, 2020 after battling cancer for 6 years. Memorial services will be at 10:30 am Tuesday, August 11 at the Sterling Nazarene Church, 1600 Sidney Ave, Sterling. At Mike's request no black, and casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), or a charity of your choice care of Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751. For Mike's full obituary, please go to tennantfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved