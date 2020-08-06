Michael Daniel Ryan
Sterling - Michael Daniel Ryan, 71, passed away on August 4, 2020 after battling cancer for 6 years. Memorial services will be at 10:30 am Tuesday, August 11 at the Sterling Nazarene Church, 1600 Sidney Ave, Sterling. At Mike's request no black, and casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
), or a charity of your choice
care of Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751. For Mike's full obituary, please go to tennantfuneralhomes.com