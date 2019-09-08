|
Michael Del Duca
Fort Collins - Michael Del Duca passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 at his home in Fort Collins. Mike grew up in Warren, Ohio and relocated to Fort Collins with his family in 1986. Mike loved baking and creating beautiful desserts and with this love, the Chocolate Café was created in 2007. July 2018 he could no longer devote the time, passion and energy due to illness and the Chocolate Café was closed. Mike fought diligently and bravely with his family at his side until he could fight no longer.
Mike leaves his wife of 42 years, Diane, two children, daughter Angela Del Duca Grisham (married to Daniel Grisham), son Brian Del Duca (married to Stephanie Logston Del Duca) and three grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Sean, Matthew, and Sofia Grisham.
He also leaves his siblings, Linda Del Duca King (Daniel King), Joseph Del Duca (June Del Duca), Mary Elizabeth (Missy) Del Duca Levinger (Steve Levinger) and Nancy Del Duca Fritz (Derek Fritz).
His Father Victor Del Duca and Betty Irene Wolf Del Duca preceded him in death.
Mike never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes, there will be no services. Please share memories and condolences at www.goesfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 8, 2019