Michael F. TrinenFort Collins - Michael F. Trinen passed away peacefully at home Fri. the 20th of Nov. after a short battle with lung cancer.He was 63. He was born outside Chicago Ill. He was a proud CSU ram and worked in finance. He loved to golf, fish and be with friends and family. He was also proud to be a Rotarian for over 25 years.He is survived by his wife, Marji and daughter, Josie - 16 yrs.