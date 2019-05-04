|
Dr. Michael Ray Paddack
- - Dr. Michael Ray Paddack, 70, died while doing what he loved, hiking in Guadalupe Mountains National Park on April 28, 2019. He was born in Brownfield, Texas on May 20, 1948 to Irene (Adam and Merle Paddack. He graduated from Brownfield High School in 1966. Michael lived a full and varied life, initially following his passion for flying and attending the United States Air Force Academy, graduating in 1970. He then attended pilot training and became an instructor pilot in Phoenix, Arizona. He moved back to Brownfield to manage the family farm, then returned to school and in 1979, obtained his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas at Houston. He practiced family medicine in Greeley, Cortez and Fort Collins, Colorado for 35 years and ultimately combined his loves of flying and medicine to retire as an aviation medical examiner in 2014.
Michael married his childhood friend Barbara Newsom in 1972. Together, they enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and most recently starting a vineyard in their hometown. Michael's calling as a physician was only exceeded by his devotion to his family. As a father, he was ever present and extremely proud of his children. He imparted in them his compassion, thirst for knowledge and love of the outdoors. Music was an enduring presence in his life from high school band, participation in various chorales, and attending live concerts. He recently started taking guitar lessons in hopes of fulfilling his lifelong dream of being a rock star. Michael's three grandchildren were a supreme joy in his life and he loved every minute he spent with them.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Barbara Newsom Paddack, children Laura Paddack Childs (Andrew) and Jay Paddack (Angie), grandchildren Ryan and Claire Childs and Benjamin Paddack, brother Gary Paddack (Susan), nephew Geoffrey Paddack, and niece Elizabeth Paddack McCabe (Sean).
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover Street, Fort Collins, Colorado on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Guadalupe Mountains National Park, 400 Pine Canyon Drive, Salt Flat, Texas 79847 or the Larimer County Food Bank, 1301 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins, Colorado 80524.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 4 to May 5, 2019