Michael Scott Morris
Wellington - Michael Scott Morris, 34, left this earth tragically on September 28, 2020. He will be remembered as a vibrant soul, loving, caring, passionate and kind. He leaves behind his soul mate and Husband Erick Stephens and their princess puppy Skyler, His Mother Sheree Morris, brothers Brandon and Robbie, sister in laws Laura and Dana, and countless nieces and nephews who he loved and loved him. Preceding Mike in death are his father, Bobbie Morris and his fur baby Riley. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with the many medical bills he incurred. If you wish to donate visit Https://gf.me/u/y3g4ua
. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
to send online condolences.