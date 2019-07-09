|
Michael Sieg
Wellington - A memorial service for Michael Charles Sieg, age 63, will be held at 3:30pm, Friday, July 12th, 2019 at Colorado State University, Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom D.
Mike died Thursday, July 4th, 2019 from injuries sustained in a tragic motorcycle accident which occurred on July 2nd.
The youngest of four boys born to Richard and Katie Sieg, Mike was born in San Diego, California. His father was in the Navy and the family lived in many different places including Hawaii, California, and Oregon. He graduated from Central High School in Independence, Oregon in 1973. He attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon and graduated with a degree in Forestry in 1977. He went on to attend graduate school at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado and received a masters degree in Forest Economics in 1979.
Mike spent his 34 year career working in the federal service for both the Bureau of Land Management and the United States Forest Service, working in many different capacities. Perhaps his greatest achievements were accomplished during the years he spent working as the District Ranger on the Wasatch Cache National Forest from 1989-1998. After retiring from the Forest Service in 2011, Mike went on to work for TransAmerica as a financial advisor.
Mike was an avid cyclist and participated in Ride The Rockies for the past 12 years. He was also an experienced outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and big game hunting. He spent many autumns chasing elk in Northwest Colorado during archery season. He loved God, his country, and his 2nd amendment rights. More than anything, Mike loved being surrounded by his family. His 4 grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was very actively involved in their lives. They lovingly referred to him as Baba.
Mike is survived by his daughter Jennifer Sieg (Ken Stears) and children Kaylee and Kash; son Jason Sieg (Emily) and their two children Ava Jo and Asher; former wife Pam Kendrick (Eddie); and his girlfriend Danna Young. He is also survived by his 3 older brothers Ron, Rick, and Tom and a half sister Kathy.
Mike often told his grandchildren that he was "Ironman" and to many who knew him, he truly was. He often seemed bigger than life and was so generous and always willing to lend a hand to those in need. His kind heart, positive attitude, and love of life and adventure will live on in the many lives that he touched.
Please visit resthavencolorado.com to share your remembrances.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 9 to July 10, 2019