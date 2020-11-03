Michaela Marie Fitzpatrick
Fort Collins - Michaela Marie Fitzpatrick of Fort Collins, CO, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She passed in Fort Collins and was 86.
Michaela "Mickey" was born on December 15, 1933 in Ray, North Dakota, to Harold White and Marie Stein White. She lived most of her early years in Williston, North Dakota, graduating from Williston High School in 1951.
In 1956 she married George M. Fitzpatrick, Jr. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Williston. They spent the first two years of their marriage in Fort Smith, Arkansas, while George served in the U.S. Army. In 1958 they moved back to Stanley, North Dakota, where George operated the GMC, Pontiac and Texaco dealership. While living in Stanley, for about 10 years, she was co-chair of the Community Betterment Program, Chairman of the United Way drive and active in the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Mickey and George celebrated 62 years of marriage before George passed in 2018.
As part of her 40 year work history, Mickey worked as a secretary mostly, and traveled for Diester, Ward & Witcher, Oil Abstract Company; Shell Oil Company in Denver, CO; Warner, Warner & Ragon Law firm in Fort Smith, AR; Q.R. Schulte, North Dakota State's Attorney, Stanley, ND; IBM in Boulder, CO; John XXIII Catholic University Center (14 years) and Colorado Rural Legal Services, both in Fort Collins, CO.
Michaela took various college courses, art instruction, ceramics, and languages. Her last volunteer position was with Bas Bleu Theatre & Gallery, as an art gallery coordinator. She was also interested in composing poetry, and working with artistic photography. She had poetry and photography published on a national basis. For two years she participated in the MOCA MASK project in Fort Collins. She enjoyed making handmade cards for family and friends.
She also enjoyed a Fort Collins women's book club for many years.
Survivors include two sons, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers and one sister.
Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
to send condolences.