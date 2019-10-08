|
|
Mikal Frank Haaland
Rapid City - 3-21-1958 to 9-5-2019
Mike lived in Fort Collins, Cheyenne, Billings & Rapid City. He is a graduate of CSU in Engineering. He was a man of God, an accomplished musician, avid skier, loved sailing & fishing. He survived cancer.
Mike is survived by his sons Connor and Cooper Haaland, sister Kathy Reese, brother Steve Haaland, and many loving family and friends.
Celebration of life gathering will be held at the Rimrock Church, 12200 SD-44, Rapid City, SD 57702 on Oct. 12th, 2019 between 3-5PM
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019