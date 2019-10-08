Resources
More Obituaries for Mikal Haaland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mikal Frank Haaland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mikal Frank Haaland Obituary
Mikal Frank Haaland

Rapid City - 3-21-1958 to 9-5-2019

Mike lived in Fort Collins, Cheyenne, Billings & Rapid City. He is a graduate of CSU in Engineering. He was a man of God, an accomplished musician, avid skier, loved sailing & fishing. He survived cancer.

Mike is survived by his sons Connor and Cooper Haaland, sister Kathy Reese, brother Steve Haaland, and many loving family and friends.

Celebration of life gathering will be held at the Rimrock Church, 12200 SD-44, Rapid City, SD 57702 on Oct. 12th, 2019 between 3-5PM
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mikal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.