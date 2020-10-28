Mike Bryant



(December 31, 1954 - October 7, 2020)



Mike left this life suddenly and unexpectedly way too soon for all of us who loved him. He was a kind and gentle man who lived and loved life with an infectious enthusiasm. He was the ultimate people person making friends wherever he went. His positive outlook on all things, and his engaging smile always lit a room and put everyone at ease. Mike retired from the City of Loveland, Colorado after 14 years with the engineering department where he enjoyed working with many colleagues and friends. Previously, Mike worked for Larimer County engineering in Fort Collins, Colorado for over 20 years. After retirement, Mike and his wife, Terri, moved to their beautiful oceanside home in Hawaii. Mike loved sitting on their lanai with a cold beer listening to the ocean waves and visiting with Terri's sister, Bonnie, and her husband, Ray Kemp. He will be remembered for his big heart and easy laugh. He had a special place in his heart for his many rescue pets and no tolerance for anyone who hurt animals. He was especially proud of becoming "Papa" to his beautiful twin grandbabies, Adelyn and Brantley, and his grandson, Alex. Mike is survived by his wife, Terri, daughter, Tracy Schieferecke (Howard), Adelyn, Brantley, and Alex Schieferecke, son, Eric Bloomer (Charli), sister Kathi Nicolai (John), nephews, Brian and Andy Nicolai, his Aunt Lil, and all his beloved Connecticut cousins. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Denver, Colorado at a later date. Mike's family would appreciate donations go to your favorite pet rescue.









