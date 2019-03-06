|
Mildred Imogene Bradley
Walden - Mildred Imogene "Hines" Bradley, age 94, from Walden Colorado, died on March 2, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1924 in Ellington, Missouri to Walter and Iva Tennessee "Tenny" Dawson Hines.
Mildred grew up in southern Missouri and moved with her family to Gould, Colorado at age 12. Her father worked in the timber industry. She married George Franklin Bradley on July 18, 1939 in Gould, Colorado. Mildred and George raised four sons in North Park; George, Larry, Ken and Dennis. Mildred worked at the Walden Café for a few years and then went to work as a cook for the Walden school district and continued working there for 17 years. After retiring from the lunch room in 1972, George and Millie spent as much time as they could going fishing, camping, hunting and traveling. They went to Lake Powell every spring when it was too muddy to work in North Park. Millie continued cooking the occasional dinner for special events in Walden and made her special cinnamon rolls for lots of events. After George's death in 1981, Millie continued spending her winters in Yuma, Arizona and her summers in Walden, Colorado.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Tenny and Walter Hines; her brothers, Cliff and Ray, and her sister, Ruby. She is survived by her brother, Ralph Hines of Walden, Colorado and her sisters, Betty Montgomery and Judy O'Neal of Las Cruces, New Mexico; her sons, George Bradley (Bonnie) of Pensacola, Florida, Larry Bradley (Barbara) of Yuma, Arizona, Kenneth Bradley (Karen) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Dennis Bradley (Tina) of Keene, New Hampshire. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service is to be held at a later date in Walden, Colorado.
