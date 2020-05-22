|
|
Mildred Shrauner Gilbert
Mildred Shrauner Gilbert passed away on her terms on May 16, 2020 in her own home with her family and "pretty good little brown dog" present after a long, independent, and adventurous life. Mildred was born on October 12, 1926, to Harry and Bessie Shrauner and grew up with her older brother Floyd and younger sister Pat on the family homestead located six miles from Colorado on the Oklahoma/Kansas border near Elkhart, Kansas. She and her family lived through the "Worst Hard Times" during the height of the Dust Bowl and she frequently recounted the terror of mustard brown storm clouds rolling over the prairie, threatening the lives of those caught between the barns and the house and blocking the sun so that you couldn't see your hand in front of your face. A stoic Kansan through and through, Millie would choke up recounting the story she witnessed as a child when the local banker praised her father Harry's fortitude during the Depression and pushed the deed to the family farm back across the desk, telling her father to pay when things got better. Mildred lost her father at a young age, but after years of hardship and sacrifice, and many complaints by Mildred of picking bushel after bushel of strawberries, things did get better. She, her mother Bessie, older brother Floyd, and younger sister Pat prevailed and prospered and Mildred was proud to know that Shrauners still farm and ranch those big sky wheat lands today.
Mildred graduated from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas and went on to a career teaching home economics and serving as the Director of Youth Fellowship with the United Methodist Church. Exercising an uncommonly adventurous spirit, she travelled to Europe with her mother and sister in the aftermath of World War II. The three women travelled the continent stopping at cathedrals and cafes in a VW bug they purchased and later had shipped back home to Kansas.
Mildred married Jay Weaver Gilbert in 1958 and together they had four children. Kermit was the oldest, twins Kathryn and Kevin came four years later, with Kent, the youngest, following a year and a half after that. They divorced in 1973 and Mildred then raised four children on her own with characteristic independence and resilience in an era when divorce, war trauma, and mental illness were stigmatized. Mildred was a self-titled Domestic Engineer and required her children to practice their instruments each morning before breakfast and participate in sports each afternoon after school. The house was filled with the sounds of clarinet, French horn, bassoon, and Baritone as well as countless baseball mitts and wet bathing suits. Niece Sarah spent the summers with the kids going to swim lessons and choir camp. The kids bartered chores and spent Saturday mornings watching cartoons as well as vacuuming, dusting, and weeding the enormous garden. Mildred sent each of her four kids to college and helped raise four more kids hosting students from Costa Rica, New Zealand, Turkey and China for a year each through the American Field Service.
The Methodist Church was a pillar of Mildred's life and she was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Women and served as Trustee at both Lowman United Methodist in Topeka, Kansas and First United Methodist in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was also a lifelong volunteer and once calculated that she had cooked and served over 35,000 meals through Let's Help. She combined her love of travel and service, helping build a dental clinic in Haiti in the '70's, establishing a doctor's office in the highlands of Mexico in the '80's, and digging wells for clean water in Zimbabwe in the '90's. She literally travelled the world as a single woman, sliding down the snow with the penguins in Antarctica, riding a camel in Mongolia, being bitten by a rabid dog on the eastern plains of Russia and watching a lion eat a hippo moaning on the shores of the Zambezi River. Having grown up in western Kansas, she never learned to swim - at least very well - but that didn't stop her from floating above the colorful fish on the Great Barrier Reef as an 89 year old. Mildred spent the last years of her life in her own home, attending her grandkids' activities and still traveling to visit her son and his family in Costa Rica the last year of her life.
Mildred's trademark independence tinged with a streak of stubbornness lives on in her children: Kermit Gilbert, his wife Deborah Sanders and their son Graham; her daughter Kathryn and son-in-law Doug Hay and their children Griffin and Keaton; her son Kent Gilbert, his wife Karla Madrigal and their children Erick and Nicole; Mildred's niece Sarah Taylor and her family, sister Pat and brother-in-law DJ Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred's son Kevin passed away unexpectedly ten years ago and the family is confident he and Millie are happily bickering together in the eternal kitchen.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 22 to May 31, 2020