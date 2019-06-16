|
Miriam Sandberg
Fort Collins - Miriam Elizabeth (Meyer) Sandberg was born December 10, 1930 in Watseka, IL. Miriam passed away on June 11th. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband Warren, parents Marie and Edwin and her brother Robert. She is survived by her son Ken, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Jaime (Luis), Megan (Nick), and Jeff, and great grandchildren Austin, Mackenzie, Owen, Lucas, and Beckett. Miriam will be cremated and there will be a private family memorial service per her wishes. Donations can be made to Pathways Hospice or Larimer Humane Society. A full obituary can be read and memories left at Tinyurl.com/MiriamSandberg
Published in The Coloradoan on June 16, 2019