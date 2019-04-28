Resources
Windsor - Mitchell Schroeder, 17, of Windsor, passed away on April 14, 2019 in Windsor.

Mitchell was born in Fort Collins, to Holly Quesada & Aaron Schroeder on January 9, 2002. On July 15, 2004, Mitchell's step-father, Corey Quesada, came into his life.

Mitchell was an intelligent young man with a heart of gold. He had a passion for helping others and would always aim to please. He enjoyed music, hiking, traveling, and hanging out with friends.

Mitchell is survived by his parents; step-mother, Elizabeth Schroeder; siblings, Cade, Isaac, and Kayla Quesada; grandparents, Dana & Brian Stringer, John & Kristi Herin, Errol & Darlene Schroeder, Ron & Roxann Cordova, Sal Quesada & Merry Wilson; and a very large loving extended family.

To leave condolences with Mitchell's family visit NCCcremation.com
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 28, 2019
