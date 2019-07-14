Services
Mona Hansen

Mona Hansen Obituary
Mona Hansen

Fort Collins - Mona Hansen, 80, born in Los Angeles and a resident of Fort Collins, Colorado died on July 8th in her home surrounded by loved ones.

Mona was a first-generation American. She enjoyed her family, painting, cooking Italian meals and her dog. Her favorite song was "Somewhere Over the Rainbow".

She leaves behind her husband, Russell, her daughters Deanna, Debbie and Jenn, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her dog, Tessa.

"My spirit will fly over the rainbow" Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 14, 2019
