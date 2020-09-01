N. Marie Kinney
Fort Collins - Marie passed away peacefully at age 97 on August 28 at her home in Fort Collins. She was born and raised on a small farm in the Midwest. A divorced mother of two sons, whom she raised from ages 3 and 7, she greatly enjoyed two young grandsons and a granddaughter. Marie moved to Fort Collins after 2000 to be closer to family. She loved watching her granddaughter grow and graduate from high school, and especially enjoyed the holidays, as well as trips in the mountains throughout Colorado. Marie will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com
to share condolences with her family.