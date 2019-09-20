|
Nancy Louise (Reid) Cech
Fort Collins - Born April 3, 1923, Died September 10, 2019
Nancy Cech was born in Minneapolis, MN, and grew up in St. Louis Park, MN, with her brother John and parents Jack and Rachel. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Cech. Nancy also was preceded in death by her oldest son, Daniel. Dan died unexpectedly on September 4th, 2019. Nancy's remaining four children will have a private interment for Nancy.
A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019