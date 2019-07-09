|
Ned Daugherty
Fort Collins - Ned Daugherty of Fort Collins, 81, passed away on June 25, 2019. Ned served on the faculty of the Chemistry Department at CSU for nearly 40 years. He was highly regarded as a teacher and pre-med advisor. He maintained relationships with former students and advisees for many years after they graduated from CSU. Ned obtained his undergraduate degree from Purdue University and PhD from Michigan State University.
A transplant from Indiana, Ned enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hiking in the Rockies. In addition, he had a wide range of talents and interests including running marathons, recreational piloting, oil painting, skeet shooting, reading, softball, travel, cooking and baking.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Kathy; daughter Lynn (Rick); granddaughters (Emily and Maggie); his son Mike (Kathy), as well as his faithful golden retriever Katy.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM on July 12, 2019 at Peace with Christ Lutheran Church, 1412 West Swallow Road, Fort Collins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Ned's name to the Rocky Mountain MS Center, , the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, or Peace with Christ Lutheran Church. Visit Bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to leave on-line condolences and to read Ned's full obituary.
