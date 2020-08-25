1/1
Nell V. Wolf
Nell V. Wolf

Fort Collins - Nell V. Wolf, beloved mother and wife, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born Mary Nell Vincent on June 6, 1919 to Palace Monroe Vincent and Ollie Mae Vincent in Midland, Kentucky, Muhlenberg County. She grew up in Central City, Kentucky and moved to Louisville to work as a secretary at a publishing company. There she met her husband Erhard and they were married in 1941. They raised their family in Morgan Park and Homewood, Illinois and that is where they became avid golfers. As well as being a wonderful mother and wife, Nell devoted her time to many charitable causes. In 1980, she and Erhard retired to Fort Collins, Colorado, their dream, and where they played golf as often as possible. Nell continued to play until her mid-nineties. She was the first person in the family to get a hole-in-one. Continuing her charitable ways she loved delivering Meals on Wheels until her mid-eighties. Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Erhard, brother, J. R. "Shorty" Vincent (Nelda), sister, Jewel Roll (Brown), and brother, Emerson Vincent. She is survived by her daughters Suzanne Hall (Jim), Patrice Kroutel (Ron), and Christina Applegate (Mike), all of whom live in Fort Collins, Colorado, and son, Gregory Wolf (Linda) who lives in Palm Harbor, Florida; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Nell's last wishes were in a letter to her children saying, "Please read the bible and don't roll your eyes, this is your mother speaking!"' In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels of Fort Collins or Heifer International. A memorial service will be held at a late date. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.






Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
