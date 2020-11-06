1/1
Nettie V. Davis
Nettie V. Davis

Fort Collins -

Nettie Davis, 98, of Fort Collins, CO passed away November 4, 2020 at her home.

She formerly lived in Norwalk, CT, Shrewsbury, NJ, and Uniondale of Long Island, NY, before settling in Colorado. Nettie was the beloved wife of the late Charles H. Davis and mother of the late Jane Morgan. She is survived by her sons Glenn Davis and Jeffrey Davis, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Nettie was a second generation American born in Queens, New York, whose parents came from Sicily. She met Charles while working as a secretary at Ryners Company in New York during WWII. They got married while Charles was still in the Army. Nettie knew the words to every popular song from the 40s and early 50s. She was an avid reader of detective novels, loved her Denver Broncos football team, and playing all kinds of board and card games. Her family was overjoyed if just once they could beat her in Dominos or 500 Rummy. Nettie was active, volunteering at her church, St. Joseph Catholic, and at the Poudre Valley Hospital (the Aspen Club). She maintained a large circle of friends in Fort Collins, who got together one or two times a week for lunch to socialize and play board games. Her life is best characterized by the saying in her high school yearbook, "There's a twinkle in her eye, and a smile as she passes by."

A special thanks goes to the caregivers from Seniors Helping Seniors who gave Nettie such loving care, allowing her to stay at home until the end.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 326 N Whitcomb St, Fort Collins, CO 80521. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited to 50 people. Nettie is to be laid to rest with her husband, Charles, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

The family requests that any donations please be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nettie's honor.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
