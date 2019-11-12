|
Neva Lippert
Fort Collins - Neva Lippert, 92, well known and respected Realtor, died on her way to church on Sunday morning, November 10, 2019. Neva was born November 14, 1926 in Kingston, Kansas to Gordon and Arlene McAllister. She married Calvin Lippert in Wichita, Kansas in 1955. They relocated to Fort Collins in 1966 and Neva became one of the first female Realtors in Fort Collins. He died in 1989. In 1992, Neva married Walter Kramer in LaPorte, CO. He died in 2001.
Neva was an agent for Realty World Rhoades and Coldwell Banker in Fort Collins. She said that one of her favorite things to do was sell real estate and she did so until retiring at age 81. Her real loves were her family times camping and fishing in the mountains, rocking her grandchildren to sleep and walking her dogs. She loved hosting big family dinners in her home. Anyone that knew Neva, Loved her.
She was a member of the LaPorte Presbyterian Church where she attended for over 50 years. She was a member of the Fort Collins Board of Realtors, Women's Council of Realtors, Jr. Womens League and many other organizations in Fort Collins.
She is survived by her sons Charles (Ana) Rude of Troy, MT, John (JoDean) Lippert of Ft Collins, Tim (Debbie) Lippert of Ft Collins, Tod (Stacia)Lippert of Penrose, CO, daughter Rebecca (Keith) Caldwell of Harker Heights, TX, sisters Joye Poland of Colo. Springs and Beth Miller of San Diego, CA, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, brother John and granddaughter Melissa. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the LaPorte Presbyterian Church or Larimer Humane Society in care of Vessey Funeral Service.
A service to celebrate Neva's incredible life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2PM, Windsong Estate at Bridle Hill, 2901 Sadler Blvd, Ft Collins, CO. Pastor Judy Cuthbertson will officiate.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019