Noel Duane Wygant
Noel Duane Wygant

Fort Collins - Noel Duane Wygant, 84, of Fort Collins, CO. passed away November 9, 2020. Duane was born July 8, 1936 at Poudre Valley Hospital. He graduated from Fort Collins High School and CSU, where he received a degree in Physics. He lived in Denver, CO. after he graduated and worked for Marathon Oil Company for 27 years. After he retired he met Bettie Bowman, who was also retired, and they enjoyed the last 20 years together in Fort Collins. They loved to spend their time traveling, skiing and playing golf.

Duane is survived by his wife; brother, Dale Wygant of Juneau, AK; his sister Linda of Fort Collins, CO. A private ceremony will be held will be held next summer. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.






Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
