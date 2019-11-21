|
Noel Pace
Fort Collins - Noel Pace was born on November 12, 1929 and peacefully passed away on November 15 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Joanne, married 66 years, older sister Janie Rempel, and three children Brad Pace, Rod Pace and Sherry McCoy. Noel was a wonderfully caring father and role model to his children, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, where he lovingly earned the nickname of Chief. Born in California, Noel graduated from Stanford, and served in Korea where he became an army Captain. He joined Hewlett Packard in 1957, and moved to Loveland in 1961 as part of the engineering team that opened the first HP facility outside of Palo Alto. He remained at HP for the next 43 years, leading instrument designs that evolved from vacuum tubes to semiconductors. From an early age Noel had an interest in cars and mechanical things. His hobby was restoring Model T's, Model A's and Willy military vehicles, he was a life member of the Model A Club of America. Noel loved the Colorado outdoors and was a skier, camper, and runner, which rubbed off on the entire family. Noel continued running into his 80s and could be seen in the mornings running around Lake Loveland with his rescue poodle. He was an inspiration to the family as leader and Chief. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019