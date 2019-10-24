|
|
Norma A. Landwehr
Fort Collins - Norma Anne Landwehr passed away after a brief illness at Pathways Hospice in Loveland, Co on October 18, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born to Gladys E Bryan and William ("Cornett") Bryan on July 31, 1931 in Hillsboro, MO and moved to a farm east of Quincy, IL early in her life.
She graduated from Liberty High School (1951) and St Mary's School of Nursing (1954) then dedicated her life to nursing and her family. In the fall of the year she graduated nursing school she married Eugene ("GENE") Landwehr who preceded her in death April 17, 2016. The couple had two children, Gene B Landwehr (deceased) and Matthew A Landwehr.
Norma lived in Quincy Illinois where she was a Registered Nurse at St Mary's Hospital for more than 30 years in the emergency room on the night shift. She moved to Fort Collins Colorado in 1985 where she was a RN at North Shore Manor in Loveland until her retirement. Throughout her life she enjoyed crime stories written in books and on TV, cross stitching and other needle crafts, a good visit with family and friends, puzzles and her pets. Above all she focused on her family and cherished her grandchildren Bryan J Landwehr (Elyse), David M Landwehr, Lisa Y Landwehr and Michelle Y Landwehr. Norma also extended Love and hospitality to her Nieces, Nephews, their children, Cousins, in-laws, extended family and many friends.
Her parents and brother William L Bryan (Rita) preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother Stephen M Bryan (Joyce) of Quincy and son Matt Landwehr (Ailing) of Fort Collins and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday Nov 2, 2019, 1:00 at Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pathways Hospice in care of Allnutt Funeral Service.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2019