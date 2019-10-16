|
|
June Oglesby passed away October 13 in Wichita Kansas. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Dwayne Oglesby and three children: Kent (wife Dawn), Kim (husband Rick) and Sam as well as numerous grand kids and great grand kids.
June lived in Fort Collins for a number of years as her husband taught law in the School of Business at Colorado State University. It was during this tenure of teaching that June opened a children's store, The Cradle Shop, at what is now 143 North College in the Opera Galleria with her partner Delphine Richards. It was very successful. After 14 years, she and Delphine sold the store and June and Dwayne eventually moved to Wichita to be with several family members.
She was a wonderful person in every way. She could sink 20 set shots in a row on the driveway basketball court, dance the jitterbug as well as anyone on the Lawrence Welk show and was known to frequent the Blue Moon in Wichita as a young woman.
She was a world of fun. At a family gathering in Fort Collins at The Rustic Oven she suddenly stood up at the end of the table (all five feet of her) and pulled out a sheet of paper and began delivering one liners ala Johnny Carson. The entire restaurant, including the owner, were laughing so hard we all had tears in our eyes.
Born in Pratt, Kansas in February 3rd, 1925, she had a full, enviable life. She married Dwayne in 1946 after the war was over. They eventually lived in several places as he taught law at several universities, including Texas Tech University, Louisiana Tech University and finally Colorado State University.
Most of the family gathered the weekend before her death to say our goodbyes.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date. As she volunteered at the Red Cross in Wichita for many years, donations can be made in her name to the Wichita Red Cross 707 N. Main, Wichita KS 67203.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019