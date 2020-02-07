|
|
Norma Toporski
Fort Collins - Norma Sue Toporski passed away at the age of 76 on Friday, January 31, 2020. Norma was born to Alvin and Lela Brown in Lampasas, Texas on January 8, 1944. Norma is survived by her husband, Robert P. Toporski, and her husband's extended family members, as well as many good friends, and staff who worked with Norma throughout her years at Foothills Gateway in Fort Collins.
Norma moved to the Fort Collins area to live with a family member after the loss of her father in 1987. Norma then started work in one of Foothills Gateway's program areas. She was dedicated to her work and continued in that program until December of 2019. Norma met her husband, Robert Toporski, through one of the programs affiliated with Foothills Gateway, and the rest is history. The two married on June 8, 1991. Robert & Norma shared many happy years together enjoying various activities in the community. They particularly enjoyed going out to Burger King and attending the ARO dances each month in Fort Collins.
Norma was an excellent seamstress and spent much time working on quilting projects. She had a knack for making unique gifts for those she loved. Norma will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Norma's Celebration of Life will be held at Foothills Gateway on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020