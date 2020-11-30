1/1
Norman Eugene Hansen
Norman Eugene Hansen

Norman Hansen was born November 22, 1918 to Nels and Freda Hansen in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He grew up on a small acreage not far from Council Bluffs. He, with his family, moved to Colorado in the early 1960's.

He is survived by four children; LaJean (Red) Flaska, Larry (Mary) Hansen, Lanny (Mary Jane) Hansen, Lyn (Garry) Hanson, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 79 years, Evelyn Hansen, one brother, two brothers-in-law, and two sisters in-law.

Due to the current state of COVID-19, there will be no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his name to a charity of your choice.

For condolences please visit www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com. Norm lived a great life and will be missed by family and friends.




Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
