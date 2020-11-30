Norman Eugene Hansen
Norman Hansen was born November 22, 1918 to Nels and Freda Hansen in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He grew up on a small acreage not far from Council Bluffs. He, with his family, moved to Colorado in the early 1960's.
He is survived by four children; LaJean (Red) Flaska, Larry (Mary) Hansen, Lanny (Mary Jane) Hansen, Lyn (Garry) Hanson, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 79 years, Evelyn Hansen, one brother, two brothers-in-law, and two sisters in-law.
Due to the current state of COVID-19, there will be no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his name to a charity of your choice
.
For condolences please visit www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
. Norm lived a great life and will be missed by family and friends.