Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Timnath Presbyterian Church
Norman LaJean Merritt Sr.


Norman LaJean Merritt, Sr.

Fort Collins - Colonel Norman LaJean Merritt, Sr, U.S. Air Force, Retired passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the age of 84 with his devoted wife at his side at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was a resident of Fort Collins, Colorado and Corry, Pennsylvania. A Military Funeral Honors Ceremony will be held in Fort Collins, Colorado at 1:30 PM on May 19, 2019 at Timnath Presbyterian Church. More details can be found at https://www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Norman-Merritt-2/#!/Obituary
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 21, 2019
