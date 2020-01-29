|
O'Linda Boggess Magsamen
On Saturday, December 21, 2019, O'Linda Boggess Magsamen, age 79, joined her heavenly father after a hard fought battle against ALS. She was born February 1, 1940 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Ivan and Kathryn Boggess.
O'Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family called her Grammi and she cherished each and every child. She adored her family and was the glue that kept her family together. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking all types of food, but her true passion was centered on Mexican cuisine. She was also an expert candy maker. For almost five decades she would deliver over 100 boxes of candy to friends and family each Christmas. Her almond roca was, hands down, the best in world.
O'Linda loved flying and obtained her pilot's license in the early 1960's. She pursued a career in nursing because of her love of children. She obtained a Master's degree in nursing from the University of Colorado and became a licensed Neonatal Nurse Practitioner. She worked at Denver's Children's Hospital in the level III NICU. Later, she brought her skills and experience to become the head nurse of Poudre Valley's Hospital NICU and Nursery.
O'Linda enjoyed being outdoors. She was an avid hiker and explored the Larimer County area with her hiking group. She also loved skiing and met her Texas' friends in Aspen each and every year for over 30 years. She adored Steamboat and spent many hours biking, fly fishing, hiking and skiing with family and friends.
After her retirement, she devoted much of her time to better the community by serving on the Board of Poudre Valley Hospital and the Fort Collins Symphony. She also travelled and volunteered worldwide with her husband, Ben, for Orthopedic Overseas. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering at the Larimer County Food Bank.
O'Linda is survived by her beloved husband Ben, brother, Ivan J. Boggess, her six children and their spouses, Jay and Kim Lapham, Greg and Irina Magsamen, Karl and Erin Magsamen, Misty and Aaron Eddy, Mary and Stephen Magsamen-Hillerbrand, Kurt and Katarina Magsamen, fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, nephew and his wife and her many cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Stover Street, Fort Collins with food and refreshments following the service with specific times to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Larimer County Food Bank, ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter and Senior Alternatives in Transportation (SAINT).
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020