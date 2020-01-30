Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
2000 Stover Street
Fort Collins, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for O'Linda Magsamen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O'Linda Boggess Magsamen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O'Linda Boggess Magsamen Obituary
O'Linda Boggess Magsamen

On Saturday, December 21, 2019, O'Linda Boggess Magsamen, age 79, joined her heavenly father after a hard fought battle against ALS. She was born February 1, 1940 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Ivan and Kathryn Boggess.

O'Linda is survived by her beloved husband Ben, brother, Ivan J. Boggess, her six children and their spouses, Jay and Kim Lapham, Greg and Irina Magsamen, Karl and Erin Magsamen, Misty and Aaron Eddy, Mary and Stephen Magsamen-Hillerbrand, Kurt and Katarina Magsamen, fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, nephew and his wife and her many cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Stover Street, Fort Collins with food and refreshments following the service with specific times to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Larimer County Food Bank, ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter and Senior Alternatives in Transportation (SAINT). Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of O'Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -