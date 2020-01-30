|
|
O'Linda Boggess Magsamen
On Saturday, December 21, 2019, O'Linda Boggess Magsamen, age 79, joined her heavenly father after a hard fought battle against ALS. She was born February 1, 1940 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Ivan and Kathryn Boggess.
O'Linda is survived by her beloved husband Ben, brother, Ivan J. Boggess, her six children and their spouses, Jay and Kim Lapham, Greg and Irina Magsamen, Karl and Erin Magsamen, Misty and Aaron Eddy, Mary and Stephen Magsamen-Hillerbrand, Kurt and Katarina Magsamen, fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, nephew and his wife and her many cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Stover Street, Fort Collins with food and refreshments following the service with specific times to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Larimer County Food Bank, ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter and Senior Alternatives in Transportation (SAINT). Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020