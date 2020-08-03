1/1
Opal Faye Dick
1947 - 2020
Opal Faye Dick

Fort Collins - Opal Faye Dick passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was stricken with glioblastoma and passed within months of her diagnosis.

Born in Sterling, CO, on November 17, 1947, to Maxine and Manford Snyder. She was raised on a farm near Otis, CO. Opal attended Otis High School. She played saxophone in the school band and was, also, a cheerleader. Opal was the organist at the Lutheran Church. After graduating from Otis High School she attended and graduated from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. Opal and Donald, her husband of 47 years, lived in Fort Collins. Opal was employed by the City of Fort Collins as a Senior Buyer in the Utilities Department. She was a Certified Public Purchasing Officer (CPPO). Opal was instrumental in developing a successful Alternative Purchasing Delivery System for Utility Construction Projects. She was past president of the Rocky Mountain Governmental Purchasing Association. In 2006, she received the prestigious Silent Partner Award from the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing. Opal retired in 2013 and began a second career as day care provider for her two granddaughters (Paige and Elena). It was a most satisfying job for her. When her illness struck she fought not to give up this job she loved.

Opal is survived by her husband Donald, daughter Andrea and two granddaughters Paige and Elena. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linnea Dick and father Manford Snyder. She is, also, survived by her mother Maxine Snyder, brother Terry Snyder, brother Earl Snyder, sister Irene Coplan and sister Rose Carroll.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Allnutt Funeral Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO, from 6 PM until 8 PM. Due to gathering restrictions at this time, a small private service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Allnutt Funeral Chapel beginning at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 3 Hopeful Hearts, 712 Whalers Way, A-201, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.






Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
AUG
7
Service
10:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
1 entry
August 4, 2020
Edward Bender
